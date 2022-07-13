A man sleeps on a bench inside the President's house after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo July 13, 2022. — Reuters pic

IPOH, July 13 — Perak PKR rep Muhamad Arafat Varisai Mahamad said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob should take heed of the Sri Lanka crisis as Malaysia could find itself in a similar predicament should the government fail to address the rising cost of living.

The Hulu Kinta assemblyman claimed that there was little difference between Malaysia and Sri Lanka when it came to government administration and leadership.

“The Corruption Perceptions Index consistently ranks our country on the low-end of the scale due to corrupt government leaders. The country remains dependent on imported foodstuff, 90 per cent of which comes from abroad.

“The prime minister and ministers have poor management skills and are unable to govern the country well. The government is not sincere and honest in helping the people by prioritising its self-interest,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that the current circumstances might prompt people to rise up and protest.

“The people of Sri Lanka revolted against their government due to shoddy policies and rampant corruption resulting in the economic crisis and severe food inflation.

“Therefore, don’t take the people here lightly. What happened in Sri Lanka can happen here too because of our leaders.

“The people, especially the young generation, must have the courage to speak out, reprimand ministers who are incompetent leaders and oppose those who are proven to be corrupt,” he said.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its US$51 billion (RM226.3 billion) foreign debt in April.

The island has nearly exhausted its already scarce supplies of petrol.

The government has ordered the closure of non-essential offices and schools to reduce commuting and save fuel.

Sri Lanka’s embattled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew out of his country to the Maldives early today, in a probable prelude to his resignation after months of widespread protests against his island nation’s worst-ever economic crisis.