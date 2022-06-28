PPC chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng said a total of 62,564 motorcyclists and 1,393 cyclists enjoyed the 50 per cent discount when they took the Ro-Ro ferries between January 1 and May 31 this year. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 28 — The Penang Port Commission (PPC) is extending its 50 per cent discount on fares for motorcyclists and cyclists using the Penang Roll-On, Roll-Off (Ro-Ro) ferries to the end of the year.

Motorcyclists will continue to pay only RM1 while cyclists pay 60 sen when they use the Ro-Ro ferries as compared to the original fares of RM2 and RM1.20 respectively.

PPC chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng said PPC had initially offered the 50 per cent discount from January 1 this year till June 30.

“We are extending the discount period to the end of this year to help alleviate the transportation costs for motorcyclists, cyclists and trishaw riders,” he said in a statement today.

Tan said a total of 62,564 motorcyclists and 1,393 cyclists enjoyed the 50 per cent discount when they took the Ro-Ro ferries between January 1 and May 31 this year.

“PPC spent RM65,539.10 during this period,” he said.

Tan said everyone, Malaysians and foreigners, are entitled to the discount.

“We hope that by extending the discount period, it will benefit 100,000 motorcyclists and cyclists for the next six months,” he said.