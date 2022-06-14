The man had allegedly solicited and received bribes from a company as an inducement to award a telecommunication tower construction and upgrading project worth almost RM50 million. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — A telecommunication network chief executive officer (CEO) has been remanded for four days from today to assist investigations over a bribe amounting to more than RM200,000.

The remand order on the 43-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali under Section 16 (a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

The man had allegedly solicited and received bribes from a company as an inducement to award a telecommunication tower construction and upgrading project worth almost RM50 million.

He was detained at Selangor MACC office here at about 8 pm after turning up to give his statement.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Redza also allowed a MACC application to remand a senior enforcement officer and a businesswoman for four days and two days respectively from today.

According to the source, the senior enforcement officer was believed to have asked and received RM200,000 from several individuals employing foreign workers illegally as a reward to facilitate the pass application of foreign workers.

The businesswoman was investigated for abetting with the senior officer.

They were detained by MACC yesterday at 7.40 and 7.45pm and investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama