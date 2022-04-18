In Kuala Lumpur, man pleads not guilty to cheating clerk of RM152,500 with promise of marriage

Hisyah Sayuti, 34, is alleged to have deceived the 40-year-old woman to hand over to him the cash and jewellery, which she would not have done so without the broken promise of marriage. — iStock pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — A man was charged in the Sessions Court here today with cheating a woman clerk of jewellery and cash worth RM152,500 by promising to marry her.

Hisyah Sayuti, 34, pleaded not guilty before Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali.

He is alleged to have deceived the 40-year-old woman to hand over to him the cash and jewellery, which she would not have done so without the broken promise of marriage.

He was charged with committing the offence at a hotel in Bukit Bintang here between February 6 and March 6 this year under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of between one year and 10 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar offered bail at RM30,000 in one surety but the accused, who was unrepresented, asked for a lower amount on the excuse that he did not have a permanent job.

The court allowed him bail of RM15,000 in one surety and fixed May 25 this year for mention. — Bernama