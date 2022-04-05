In Terengganu, two men killed in shootout with police

The Forensics Unit checks a car following a shootout between two men and the police in Kampung Simpang Tokku, Terengganu, April 5, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 5 — Two men suspected of being involved in drug-related crimes were killed in a shootout with the police in Kampung Simpang Tokku, here this morning.

Terengganu deputy police chief SAC Wan Rukman Wan Hassan said earlier, the two suspects who were in a yellow Honda Civic fled after they were detained by police during an operation dubbed Ops Kesan conducted by the Terengganu and Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Departments (CID).

“At about 11.30am today, the two suspects sped off when they were stopped. When our team finally caught up with them somewhere between Wakaf Beruas and Persimpangan Tok Ku, one of the suspects suddenly fired a shot at the police,” he said when met by reporters at the scene today.

He said this forced police to open fire on the two suspects in the car.

“One of them fled and hid in a nearby empty house. The suspect was urged to surrender himself and when he refused to do so, police barged into the house.

“While in the house, the suspect fired a shot which fortunately hit a barrier and a shootout ensued between the police and the suspect,” he said.

He said the suspect was shot dead in the house while his accomplice was found dead in the vehicle they were travelling in, adding that both were believed to be local men.

In the incident, no policemen were injured. — Bernama