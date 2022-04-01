Transport minister: Malaysia-Singapore stage buses to be operational by May 1

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong with travellers at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine Complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar in Johor, April 1, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 1 — Malaysia-Singapore stage bus services are expected to being operation on May 1, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said.

Currently, only 24 buses are used, as part of the land vaccinated travel lane (VTL), while six shuttle buses are used for border crossings, he said.

A discussion regarding the number of stage buses is being conducted with the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) and the Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA), and the decision is expected to be announced in a fortnight.

For now, several issues needed to be resolved before the stage buses can resume operations fully, he said.

“These include maintenance and inspections at Puspakom, so within these two weeks, we are still using VTL buses.

“In the period of these two weeks, the bus service is expected to be restored to pre-Covid-19 levels,” he told reporters after inspecting the reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore border at Sultan Iskandar Building here today.

As of 4pm, Wee said 4,435 Singapore-registered vehicles have entered Malaysia, with 2,835 vehicles going through Sultan Iskandar Building while 1,600 others went through the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex. — Bernama