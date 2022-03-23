Sarawak records highest percentage of vaccination under PICKids, says deputy health minister

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said the achievement was the result of the state government’s efforts to visit schools and vaccination centres (PPVs) to give Covid-19 vaccine injections to children who did not register on the MySejahtera application. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 ― Sarawak has recorded the highest percentage of Covid-19 inoculations for children with almost 70 per cent of that aged five-to 11-years-old having completed the first dose of the vaccination through the Covid-19 National Children’s Immunisation Programme (PICKids) so far.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said the achievement was the result of the state government’s efforts to visit schools and vaccination centres (PPVs) to give Covid-19 vaccine injections to children who did not register on the MySejahtera application.

“Although in the Peninsula we use appointments, reservations and also offsite methods, but the situation in Sarawak is different. If you look at the data in CovidNow, this is the best.

“In fact, I made a visit to Sarawak on February 9 and 10, and saw for myself how diligent and committed everyone is to carry out their work even though most of these students are not registered on MySejahtera,” he told the Dewan Rakyat here today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (GPS-Igan) who wanted to know whether the implementation of PICKids without an appointment had been extended to all PPVs including rural and coastal areas of Sarawak to ensure children have easier access to vaccines.

Dr Noor Azmi said the level of parents’ concern over the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine on children in Sarawak which was very low also contributed to the highest percentage of vaccinations for the group.

“As of March 22, 2022, a total of 198,095 children (69.3 per cent) have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Sarawak. Vaccination in Sarawak started on February 3 at schools, health clinics and hospitals, including private facilities,” he added. ― Bernama