Got a new vaccine appointment after getting a booster? Health Ministry says it’s a MySejahtera bug

MOH is urging parents and guardians to cancel the booster vaccine appointments for their dependents aged 17 years and below.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has acknowledged a bug on MySejahtera‘s platform where new vaccine appointments were sent out by mistake. This includes booster appointments for teenagers (under 18 years old) as well as individuals who have already gotten their 3rd dose or booster shot.

As announced previously, eligible individuals will receive their appointments automatically through the MySejahtera app. MOH is urging parents and guardians to cancel the booster vaccine appointments for their dependents aged 17 years and below. Meanwhile, those who have already received their vaccine boosters should also cancel the new appointment.

At the moment, Covid-19 vaccine boosters are only given to adults aged 18 years old and above. Meanwhile, adults are only required to get one booster shot and there’s no second booster (4th dose) required for now. The vaccination centres are aware of the issue and they will turn down individuals if they have already received their boosters as well as teens who are already fully vaccinated.

The MySejahtera technical team is fixing the issue and they have apologised for any inconveniences caused.

As of March 22, 2022, 66 per cent of total adults have received their boosters. Over 30 per cent or 7.4 million fully vaccinated adults have not yet gotten their booster shot. As Malaysia is set to reopen international borders on April 1, the ministry is urging all eligible adults to get boosted to maintain high levels of protection.

Adults who were fully vaccinated with Sinovac as well as senior citizens (aged 60 years and above, with any vaccine type) must get their boosters by March 31, 2022 in order to retain their fully vaccinated status. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin revealed recently that over 800,000 senior citizens and 2.1 million Sinovac recipients are still not boosted.

Users can book their booster shot via MySejahtera and they can pick their preferred vaccine type. MOH has recently given CanSino Bio vaccines the green light for heterologous boosters. The CanSino Bio booster is offered to individuals fully vaccinated with Sinovac as well as CanSino Bio. — SoyaCincau