Sultan Mizan launches book on history, development of Terengganu legislative assembly

Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin speaks during the launch of ‘Buku Sejarah Dan Perkembangan Dewan Undangan Negeri (DUN) Terengganu’ in Kuala Terengganu March 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 14 — The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin today launched a book entitled Buku Sejarah Dan Perkembangan Dewan Undangan Negeri (DUN) Terengganu here.

The book is a historical compilation of the development of Terengganu’s state legislative assembly since it was officially formed in 1959 after the first state election since the country achieved independence in 1957.

Terengganu Speaker Datuk Yahaya Ali said the book was valuable not only from the historical perspective but also for its aesthetic value.

“In these 63 years, I am confident that all the leaders of our state legislature have done their best during their time to build a state legislative body that is more Islamic in nature. At the same time, it is moving more democratically, celebrating the voices of the people and having an inclusive relationship with the society,” His Royal Highness said at the book launch here today.

Also present were Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and State Secretary Datuk Tengku Farok Hussin Abd Jalil.

His Royal Highness said a large portion of the book’s contents was dedicated to photographs of all the Sultans during their reigns, at every opening of the state assembly, specifically to deliver the Royal Address that is then debated and accepted by the assemblymen to determine the direction of the state’s development programmes.

“It would not have been easy task to compile the materials for publishing this book, taking took more than a year because it involves history. I wish to thank all parties involved,” he said.

He added that the book was the second to be published by the state legislature after the first book titled Pemantapan DUN-Perkembangan dan Masa Depan was launched in 2020. — Bernama