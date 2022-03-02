EPF declares 6.1pc dividend for 2021, all-time high payout of RM57.1b

According to a report, EPF has declared a 6.15 per cent dividend for conventional savings and 5.65 per cent dividend for Shariah savings in 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 ― The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has declared a 6.15 per cent dividend for conventional savings and 5.65 per cent dividend for Shariah savings in 2021, according to local business daily The Edge.

In a news report published online this afternoon, the daily reported that the total payout for the year was RM57.1 billion — becoming the new all-time high total payout.

Besides beating the previous all-time high total payout of RM48.13 billion in 2017, last year’s EPF dividend performance also surpassed the 5.2 per cent in 2020 for conventional savings and 4.9 per cent for Shariah savings.

