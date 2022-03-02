EC revises Johor polls rule to allow rallies in party ops centres until midnight

The Election Commission (EC) logo is seen on yellow tape around the SK Yong Peng voting centre in Yong Peng May 9, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, March 2 — The Election Commission (EC) today announced the newest change to the Covid-19 Prevention Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) by allowing political rallies to be held in the compound of respective parties’ main operations centre.

It also allowed for the time limit for the rallies or “ceramah” to be changed until midnight, as opposed to 10pm before this, after Pakatan Harapan (PH) urged for the restrictions to be loosened.

However, the limit of 100 people or 50 per cent of capacity (whichever is lower), mandatory facemasks as well as physical distancing is still in effect.

The rallies are also only allowed to be held at the parties’ main operation centres, and any public events are disallowed.

“Amendments and additions to the Covid-19 Prevention SOP for the implementation of the 15th Johor state election are effective immediately.

“The EC hopes that all parties abide by the election campaign laws, rules and ethics as well as the Covid-19 prevention guidelines to ensure the smooth running of the election process and not to jeopardise public order and safety.

“Information on amendments and additions to the Covid-19 Prevention SOP can be found on the spr.gov.my portal,” said the statement.

Yesterday, Pakatan Harapan’s first “mega ceramah” held at Parti Amanah Negara’s Kota Iskandar main operations centre were issued three compound notices with fine of RM1,000 each by the Johor Baru Health Department for failing to set up an entrance and exit lane, speaking without face masks on, as well as not abiding by social distancing rules.

Its main speaker, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu was speaking about his discussion with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Opposition chief Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng on loosening the standard operating procedure (SOP) specifically to allow the time limit to be extended to midnight.

On the same night, another rally at Malaysian United Democratic Alliance’s (Muda) Bukit Permai operations centre was halted by the authorities because it was held within its compound rather than inside the building.