Govt will not interfere in Tabung Haji RCI probe, says religious affairs minister

IPOH, Feb 2 — The Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) (Religious Affairs) will not interfere in the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI)’s investigation into issues involving Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) which has commenced and held its first meeting on January 26.

Its minister, Idris Ahmad said that JPM will also give its full trust to the setting up of the RCI in accordance with the Commission of Inquiry Act 1950 (Act 119) to investigate TH’s management and operational issues from 2014 to 2020.

“The probe is ongoing and we do not want to interfere,” he told reporters when met after the presentation of the Malaysian Family Musa’adah Squad financial aid to victims of the freak storm at the relief centre in Dewan Tawas here today.

According to Idris, Tabung Haji RCI must act as an independent body, free from any interference of other parties, and JPM is currently waiting for the findings of the investigations before further actions can be taken.

On January 19, the government has obtained the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to the appointment of six RCI members.

On July 14 last year, the government has agreed to set up the RCI to investigate TH’s management and operational issues from 2014 to 2020.

The RCI is also to ensure that a transparent and trustworthy internal investigation can be carried out to ensure that TH has carried out its mandate professionally in managing the deposits of Muslims.

Meanwhile, during the programme today, Idris said victims of a freak storm that caused damage to houses received cash assistance of RM300 and essential items worth RM100 per family, to ease their burden. — Bernama