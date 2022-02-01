Johor state election: Perikatan to finalise list of candidates next week, says Muhyiddin

Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had previously said that PN would contest in all the 56 state constituencies in the Johor state election. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) will decide on the list of candidates for the Johor state election, said its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the matter had been discussed with PAS and Gerakan.

“We have the list of the candidates, have not decided who. We will decide in a week,” he told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year reception organised by Gerakan here today.

Also present were Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai; PN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Faizal Azumu; PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and PN Women chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

Muhyiddin had previously said that PN would contest in all the 56 state constituencies in the Johor state election.

When asked who will be fielded to replace him in Gambir since he had expressed the intention to not defend the seat, Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said: “Just wait, Johor has many qualified candidates, sometimes it is difficult to choose because there are many.”

Meanwhile, Dominic said Gerakan would leave to the PN leadership on the distribution of seats to the party in the Johor state election.

The Johor state election will be held after the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, consented to the dissolution of the State Assembly last January 22.

The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting on February 9 to determine the important dates for the Johor state election, such as nomination day, early voting and polling day. — Bernama