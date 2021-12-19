Sixteen PKR Sabah division heads call for Christina Liew’s removal

The PKR leaders are seen during the press conference December 19, 2021. — Borneo Post pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 19 — Sixteen PKR Sabah division heads have called for the immediate removal of the party’s state liaison chairman Datuk Christina Liew.

They said that a new state liaison chairman is needed to ensure the revival of PKR in Sabah.

In a press conference on Sunday, the group’s spokesperson Datuk Sangkar Rasam said they are joined by PKR Sabah Women and Youth leaders as well as some appointed Supreme Council members.

“We, hereby demand that the PKR Sabah Liaison Chairman be replaced immediately to ensure that the party rises again in Sabah. This change of leadership is to strengthen the existing divisions, Women and Youth movements in Sabah in preparation for 15th general election,” they said.

“We will ensure our strong support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the sole candidate for the Prime Minister of Malaysia,” the group added.

Sangkar also said that party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had been informed of the matter, including the proposed new state liaison chairman.

They however did not divulge more information about when the president was informed saying that it was suffice they are making the call for Liew to be replaced public.

Other than Sangkar who is PKR Keningau chief, the other division chiefs in the group are Sazalye Donol (Kota Marudu), Simsudin Sidek (Labuan), Joseph Alex Chang (Penampang), Dausil B. Kundayong (Tuaran), Franti Kuntau (Papar), Wendey Agung Baruh (Sipitang), Peter Sumping (Ranau), Raymond Ahuar (Pensiangan), Matusin Apang (Batu Sapi), Sahrudin Harol (Sandakan), Romansa Lamin (Silam), Sahrul Zakaria (Kalabakan), Barani Ampise (Tenom), Talip @ Roslan Hussin (Kimanis), Abdul Gani Zebika (Tawau), Rubiah Onga, PKR Sabah Women chief cum Supreme Council member, Datin Rufina Pengeran, Deputy PKR Sabah Women movement chief cum Supreme Council member, Manja Matdin, Central leadership Exco, Junaidah Makku Sabah Srikandi chief, Rosli Masliku, state Supreme Council member and Stefley Said state Supreme Council member. — Borneo Post