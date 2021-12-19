MCA chief hopeful to maintain traditional seats in GE15

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong delivering his speech during the 67th MCA general assembly at Wisma MC, March 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec — MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong today expressed hope that the traditional seats of MCA will be maintained at the upcoming 15th General Election in the spirit of friendship in Barisan Nasional (BN).

He said MCA has been with BN through thick and thin and will continue to stick with the coalition as it believed that only BN was championing the cause of the people and capable of ruling the country better.

“I am confident that BN has learned the lessons from the 14th General Election. We will definitely improve all our weaknesses and what happened before had definitely made us stronger than ever.

“All of us in BN will have to be progressive, open-minded and remain humble in understanding the people, listening and attending to their problems regardless of their race and religion, just like what BN had been doing all these years,” he said at the 68th MCA General Assembly at Wisma MCA here.

Wee said through the sharing of power in BN, Malaysians had been able to enjoy peace, harmony and prosperity together as a multi-racial society, which was not possible in the opposition coalition, especially Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He said even if PH tried to emulate the concept of BN through the collaboration of PKR, DAP and Amanah, the coalition was never the best option for the people. — Bernama