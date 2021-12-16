Relook at induction programmes to curb bullying at educational institutions, says senator

The issue also caught the attention of Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim, who proposed that the Socio-Cultural, Communication and Education Select Committee take into account the problem in its consultation. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The induction programme in welcoming new students at educational institutions needs to be reexamined to avoid the problem of bullying among students.

Senator Datuk Isa Ab Hamid said “ragging” which was the practice at educational institutions in the past was more about character building, if viewed positively, but with the change of time, this has led to bullying.

“Those days, students were being mischievous but nowadays students are being insolent, so the induction or ragging is getting meaner. If in the past, (ragging) was a process to get to know each other, respect each other, but all that is lost now.

“As such, I hope the seniors’ introduction process would be reviewed and done in a civil manner in establishing mutual respect and good rapport,” he said when intercepting the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) by Senator Khairil Nizam Khirudin at the Dewan Negara here today.

Meanwhile, Senator Datuk Othman Aziz when intercepting Khairil Nizam’s debate said the Education Ministry and Mara Science Junior College (MRSM) must take a comprehensive look at the bullying issue and hold engagement sessions with parents to solve the problem.

“Nowadays we see that parents who send their children to hostels, leave everything to the warden but these wardens have their limitations and hands full as they are also among the teachers,” said Othman.

On December 10, several teenagers believed to be boarding school students were seen punching and kicking a student in several video clips lasting between 13 and 30 seconds which went viral on social media. The incident was heavily criticised by netizens.

The issue also caught the attention of Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim, who proposed that the Socio-Cultural, Communication and Education Select Committee take into account the problem in its consultation.

“Currently we have three Select Committees in the Senate that can deal with this matter. So I hereby decide that the committee related to communication and education look into this and issue some directives after an investigation.

“In this way, we are becoming more effective in our positions and duties as legislators,” he said.

The Dewan Negara sitting continues Monday. — Bernama