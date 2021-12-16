Air Selangor: Water supply in all 463 areas expected to be fully restored by 11.30pm tomorrow

Air Selangor said it hopes the people would cooperate in complying with physical distancing and wearing face mask when getting water supply from the lorry tankers. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Water supply in all 463 affected areas is expected to be fully restored by 11.30pm tomorrow night, according to Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head, Elina Baseri.

In a statement, she said as there was no odour detected at the intake point, Air Selangor has started to process raw water at the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (Sungai Semenyih WTP).

“This is to ensure treated water is clean and safe to be distributed to all consumers,” she said.

According to Elina the alternative water assistance through 81 water lorry tankers would be mobilised to the affected areas and critical premises during the unscheduled water disruption period.

Air Selangor hopes the people would cooperate in complying with physical distancing and wearing face mask when getting water supply from the lorry tankers, she said.

She said consumers could get the list of affected areas at the website https://hentitugas.airselangor.com as well as Air Selangor applications.

Air Selangor communications would be through its official channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or via hotline 15300, she added.

The Sg Semenyih WTP stopped operation following an incident of odour pollution at Sungai Semenyih. — Bernama