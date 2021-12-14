Sarawak polls: Sri Aman PKR women’s chief quits party, joins GPS

Mong (front, second right) presents a GPS flag and T-shirt to Laila Usop at Rh Suat, Kampung Po Ai Sungai Rengit today. — Borneo Post Online pic

SRI AMAN, Dec 14 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sri Aman women chief Laila Usop today announced her resignation from the party to joined Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

With this, Laila said she pledged her support to GPS candidate and incumbent for Bukit Begunan, Datuk Mong Dagang from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

She said she made the decision because she had lost confidence with PKR’s leadership.

“When I was with PKR, I never received any kind of help from the party.

“So today, I decided to resign (from PKR) and joined GPS to support our candidate, Datuk Mong Dagang,” she said during Mong’s visit at Rh Suat, Kampung Po Ai Sungai Rengit here this afternoon.

Mong will be facing three other candidates in the fight to defend his seat in Bukit Begunan in the 12th Sarawak polls.

The other candidates are Norina Umoi Utot from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Entusa Imam from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) and Vinton Langgang from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK). — Borneo Post Online