Lease of Malaysian Rubber Board land in Ampang not finalised yet, says deputy minister

Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng said the lease of land owned by MRB in Jalan Ampang has yet to be finalised while its agreement could not be signed as there is no acceptance agreement from both parties. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The lease of land owned by the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) in Jalan Ampang has yet to be finalised while its agreement could not be signed as there is no acceptance agreement from both parties, Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng said.

He said the tender process for the land lease was made public, as advertised in Berita Harian on October 2, 2020, while the MRB Procurement Board meeting on November 30, 2020, decided that the An-Noor Foundation gave the best financial offer following an evaluation carried out by a technical committee on bids received from six companies.

“The An-Noor Foundation gave the best offer with a lease value offer of 70 sen per square foot for a lease period of 10 years with a five-year extension, with a rate of increase of 10 per cent every five years.

“The five-year extension is subject to mutual agreement. However, the lease offer has not been finalised and the agreement has not yet been signed,” he said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Wee was responding to a question from Datuk Mahfuz Omar (PH-Pokok Sena) who wanted to know the price finalised in the lease of land (Lot 20013 section 88 Jalan Ampang) owned by the MRB to Al Noor Foundation from Turkey; and the finalised price in the proposed sale of land (lot no 20012 and grant number 79145) owned by the MRB to Eurowhite.

The deputy minister said the proposed purchase offer by Eurowhite for Lot No. 20012 of 8.89 acres was tabled at the MRB Investment Committee meeting.

“However, there was no sale recommendation made to the company as the MRB needs to consider the best option and get comments from the Department of National Heritage, as well as a report from the consulting conservator appointed as the land was categorised as a heritage site,” he said.

He said any form of lease from the MRB must follow government procedures, namely it has to go through an assessment from LGM Properties Corporation (LGMPC) which has two committees, namely the technical committee and the finance committee.

“Several criteria are required such as evaluation in terms of completeness of documents, financial statements, and bank statements. After the proposal, the lease takes into account all aspects, including the lease price, the type of business to be carried on the land to be leased, and the increase in the offer price if any at a certain period, as well as the payment conditions.

“Once this process is carried out, then LGMPC will raise it to the MRB Procurement Board for further action,” he said, adding that currently, it is still being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. — Bernama