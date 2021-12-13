Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme to help Sarawakians to own home post-Covid-19, says CM

Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg delivers his speech during the launch of Gedong as a District event, December 12, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SIBU, Dec 13 — The Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme (HDAS), offered to the B40 and M40 groups in Sarawak, is a way to help them own a home after being adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Chief Minister, Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said through the scheme, managed by Mutiara Mortgage and Credit Sdn Bhd, the state government will provide a maximum house deposit of RM10,000 for the purchase of affordable housing, thus helping those who are unable to make savings during the pandemic period.

“For example, if you buy a house priced at RM90,000, the state government will pay a RM10,000 deposit first, and the remaining RM80,000 will be paid by the buyer.

“This is a new method for us to help the people after the pandemic because we know their income is affected,” he said after visiting the Rumah Spektra Permata (RSP) project, and presenting house keys to recipients in Kemuyang, here today.

Abang Johari said through the 2022 State Budget, a total of RM10 million had been allocated to implement the scheme.

Meanwhile, under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), from 2021 to 2025, he said that the state government would build 1,819 RSP units to complement the existing number. During the 11MP (2015-2020) a total of 2,470 RSP units were built throughout Sarawak, costing RM258.6 million. — Bernama