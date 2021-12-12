Ordered to remove election posters, Sarawak DAP chief asks if GPS ‘afraid’ of having its ties with PAS and Umno exposed

Sarawak DAP leaders show the poster during a news conference at its headquarters that the Election Commission ordered removed yesterday. — Picture by Radzi Razak

KUCHING, Dec 12 — Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chien Jen today said the party has been ordered by the Election Commission (EC) to remove some of its campaign posters for the state election displayed publicly in the Kuching area.

According to Chong, the EC staff had only said the orders came “from above” when asked for a reason to remove the dozen posters around the city that played on the initials of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak — the frontrunner political coalition in Sarawak — as “Gabungan PAS Sarawak”, following complaints from a component party, SUPP.

“My question to GPS is that you so readily form government together with PAS and Umno. Why are you so fearful we highlighted your relationship with PAS and Umno?

“If you are afraid that it will diminish your support among Sarawakians, then what are you doing together with PAS and Umno to form the federal government?” he raised in a news conference at the party’s state headquarters here.

The DAP poster depicted the smiling faces of GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg; PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and SUPP president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian. Below their faces were words in Malay and Chinese that read: “Reject the Sarawak PAS Coalition”.

DAP is contested in 26 out of the 82 state legislative assembly seats up for grabs, mostly in ethnic Chinese and urban areas in Kuching against SUPP — the multiracial but mostly Chinese dominated component party in GPS.

PAS is only fielding one candidate despite an agreement between the federal Perikatan Nasional coalition and GPS to stay out of the Sarawak poll this round.

Mohammad Arifiriazul Paijo in contesting the Beting Maro state constituency against four others — GPS, PKR, Parti Bumi Kenyalang and an independent candidate.

Polling day for Sarawak is on December 18.