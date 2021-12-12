Johor police chief says 18 cops from state sacked for various offences

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay speaks at a press conference at the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters in Johor Baru, August 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 12 — Eighteen policemen and one administrative officer of the Johor police contingent were dismissed from the force for various offences, between January and November this year, state police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said today.

He also said that to date, there were 11 more misconduct cases reported involving junior police officers that may face dismissal.

“We must carry out our duties without fear or favour and with intergrity. We will not compromise in taking action against personnel involved in corruption, misconduct or any criminal activities,” he said in his speech at the Johor police contingent’s monthly assembly, here.

Meanwhile, Ayob Khan said Johor saw a drop in its crime index rate when 4,036 cases were recorded in the first 11 months of 2021, compared to 6,726 cases registered in the same period last year.

During the same period, he said a total of 12,828 individuals were detained for drug-related offences involving the seizure of 12.38 tonnes of drugs worth RM375.93 million.

Ayob Khan said five drug processing laboratories and six drug storage facilities were also raided with seizures worth RM355.34 million being recorded, within the same period.

Earlier, he presented a certificate of appreciation to 10 media practitioners, including Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) journalist Nur Fadhliana Shaari for their contributions in conveying information and reporting on the Johor police’s success in solving and preventing crimes in the state. — Bernama