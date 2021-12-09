Stateless Ba Kelalan cancer patient desperate for citizenship

Mebpung has no access to free medical treatment as she is considered stateless.

LAWAS, Dec 9 — Mebpung Akup was born in Long Sukang, Ba Kelalan in 1941.

The fourth of seven siblings, she is the only one without Malaysian citizenship.

Mebpung has been married for 42 years. Her husband and their five children all have identity cards.

Now suffering from breast cancer, she has no access to free medical treatment as she is considered stateless.

“All this while, my husband and I have been going up and down to the National Registration Department for identity card application process and there has not even been one comforting answer as of now.

“My husband has been trying to help me get my identity card since way back in 1981, after my father passed away. We have furnished all copies of identity cards, birth certificates of my siblings and children, pictures of all my siblings and family, but there has been no answer yet,” she said in a video shared on the Kam Agong YouTube channel.

Independent candidate for Ba Kelalan Agnes Padan, who verified Mebpung was born in Long Sukang, said the 60-year-old had initially hidden her suspicions of being sick due to worries about the high cost of treatment as she is stateless.

Upon learning of her plight, she helped get Mebpung to Lawas Hospital and then an appointment with a specialist in Miri.

“This aunty did the biopsy test in Miri Hospital and CT scan at Limbang Hospital confirmed that she was already suffering from stage four breast cancer,” she said.

“With a heavy heart, I relayed the news from the doctor, who informed me of her condition and the treatment plan.”

Agnes added Mebpung’s plight of advanced stage cancer and having to bear the financial burden of medical costs charged to non-Malaysian citizens is indeed a bitter pill to swallow. — Borneo Post