Melaka Trade Centre PKRC to continue operating for another six months

MELAKA, Dec 9 — The Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) here will continue to operate for another six months, said state Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

He said the matter had been discussed and approved at the State Executive Council meeting yesterday as the lease on the PKRC is due to end on Dec 19.

“The extension is not because there has been a spike in Covid-19 positive cases in the state but as a precautionary measure should there be a new wave brought about by the latest Covid-19 variant,” he told a media conference here today.

He said that only about 300 patients had been admitted to the MITC PKRC, which has a capacity for 1,500 beds.

He added that the committee would continue to monitor the admission trend for the next six months before deciding whether to close it down or move it elsewhere.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that the number of cases detected from the Pulau Gadong Cluster due to the Melaka state election on Nov 20 had increased from 41 to 137 students and teachers.

“They (students and teachers) are in categories one and two while those undergoing quarantine at the MITC PKRC have been allowed to go home,” he said. — Bernama