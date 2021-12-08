Seremban cops probe death of four-month-old baby under babysitter’s care

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said that, according to preliminary information, the victim’s 24-year-old mother received a call from the babysitter at 4.40pm to inform her that the infant was in a weak condition. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Dec 8 — Police are investigating the death of a four-month-old baby girl left in the care of a babysitter before she died at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital (HTJ), here, yesterday.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said that, according to preliminary information, the victim’s 24-year-old mother received a call from the babysitter at 4.40pm to inform her that the infant was in a weak condition.

The mother was asked to go immediately to the babysitter’s house in Taman Tuanku Jaafar, Senawang.

“Upon arrival (at the babysitter’s house), the mother found that the baby looked pale and was unresponsive. The baby was rushed to the HTJ for treatment and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation),” he said in a statement here, today. However, the baby died 30 minutes later.

The cause of death is unknown and the case has been classified as a sudden death report (SDR) while awaiting an autospy. — Bernama