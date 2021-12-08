Sarawak police: Independent candidate issued compound for SOP violation on nomination day

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail (centre) flanked by Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah (right) and GOF Sarawak deputy commander ACP Shaikh Abdul Adzis Shaikh Abdullah at the press conference December 8, 2021. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Dec 8 — The Sarawak police have so far issued one compound against an Independent candidate for violating the election standard operating procedures on Nomination Day (December 6).

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the compound was issued after a group of the candidate’s supporters turned up at the nomination centre and failed to practise physical distancing.

“For that offence, the candidate was compounded RM4,000 under Rule 10 Act 342 (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act),” said Aidi at a press conference today.

Although Aidi did not disclose any name, it was believed that the Independent candidate was Krian incumbent Datuk Ali Biju.

Aidi also said as of today, police have opened one investigation paper under Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He added that the police have yet to carry out any arrests on the offence.

Earlier, Aidi witnessed a demonstration by the Public Order and Riot Unit (Poru) and the Water Canon Unit at the Sarawak General Operations Force (GOF) headquarters in Batu Kawa.

The demonstration, he said, was part of the police’s preparation to face any untoward incidents during the election period.

“For this election, the Sarawak GOF has four Poru units where two are in Kuching and one each in Sibu and Miri,” said Aidi, adding that the Water Canon Unit is only stationed in Kuching.

A demonstration by the Water Canon Unit showing the techniques being used to disperse rioters.

On polling day, the police will be mobilising a total of 7,434 police personnel on the ground at polling stations across the state.

Aidi revealed that to beef up the force, a total of 333 personnel were temporarily roped in from Bukit Aman and other state police contingents.

On the number of police permits required for campaigning during this election period, Aidi said that they have received a total of 103 applications from the various political parties in the state so far.

He however clarified that there were two types of permit needed for campaigning, one was issued by the police and the other by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) respectively.

“For any campaign events that are organised by a candidate or a political party, a police permit is needed,” said Aidi.

However, for an event which is organised by government departments or ministries under the National Recovery Plan’s element, a permit should be applied from SDMC.

Meanwhile, on early voting, a total of 10,458 police personnel together with their spouses will cast their votes at a total of 85 polling stations throughout the state.

The polling centres will be set up at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters’s hall, district police headquarters and selected schools. — Borneo Post