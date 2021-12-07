Motion to elect senators to be tabled at Perak assembly sitting, says Speaker

Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah delivers the opening address for the first session of the fourth year of the 14th state legislative assembly at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building in Ipoh August 25, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/ Bernama

IPOH, Dec 7 — The Perak State Legislative Assembly which will sit on Friday will see the tabling of a motion to elect senators, said speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid.

He said six nominations had been received to fill up the two posts, however two of them were submitted after the deadline.

“Therefore, only four candidates left now. They are from Bersatu, Amanah, DAP and Barisan Nasional,” he told a press conference today.

Mohammad Zahir said the motion was scheduled to be tabled on December 20 after the winding up session of the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 by Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

The Second Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Perak State Legislative Assembly will sit for seven days until December 20.

Mohammad Zahir said other motions to be tabled at the sitting were on the proposed Syariah Court Enactment (Perak) (Amendment) 2021 Bill; proposed amendment of Fixed Orders of the Perak State Assembly and a proposal to create a Special Select Committee to review Perak Darul Ridzuan State Enactments.

Meanwhile, he said the sitting would be held in strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the National Recovery Plan set.

“Those attending the sitting are required to undergo the RT-PCR test and screening using the Antigen Rapid Test Kits daily in the morning and they will only be allowed to attend the sitting if the results are negative,” he said. — Bernama