In Sarawak, SDMC says 11-year-old girl in Samarahan passes away from Covid-19 on Dec 3

KUCHING, Dec 7 — An 11-year-old girl from Samarahan has become the latest Covid-19 victim in Sarawak, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said the victim, who needed assistance in her daily life, had died at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here on December 3.

“This brings the state’s death toll from Covid-19 complications to 1,598,” it said.

The committee in its Covid-19 daily update also noted that the increase of new Covid-19 infections in Miri has led the district to top the list of new cases in Sarawak today.

It said the state had reported 71 new cases of which Miri has recorded 22 cases, an increase of 13 cases in the past 24 hours.

A total of 14 districts had reported new infections where in addition to Miri, Kuching recorded 19 new cases followed by Sibu (10), Bintulu (7), Serian (3), Limbang (2), and one each in Lawas, Kapit, Bau, Lundu, Julau, Selangau, Beluru, and Sebauh.

SDMC said of the 71 cases, 69 were of Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms).

“The other two cases consisted of one Category 4 (patient with pneumonia requiring oxygen) and Category 5 (patient with pneumonia requiring ventilator support,” it added.

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 251,356. — Borneo Post Online