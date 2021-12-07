In Port Dickson, two men, including ‘Datuk’, turn themselves in over viral bike marshal incident

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the duo, aged 45 and 49, arrived at the police headquarters at different times, one at 12.45pm and the other at 2.30pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PORT DICKSON, Dec 7 — Two men, one of them a businessman with a “Datuk” title, who were filmed due to their antics while they acted as marshals for a motorcycle convoy here on Sunday (December 5), turned themselves in at the Port Dickson police headquarters today.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the duo, aged 45 and 49, arrived at the police headquarters at different times, one at 12.45pm and the other at 2.30pm.

“They showed up at the Port Dickson traffic station after learning that their antics had gone viral on social media. Both were detained as soon as they turned themselves in,” he said in a statement here today.

The police also seized two high-performance motorcycles and some personal effects used by both marshals.

Media outlets had previously reported that the police were tracking down the individuals who acted as marshals for ordering public vehicles to slow down in a three-minute video that went viral on Facebook on Sunday. — Bernama