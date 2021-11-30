Kuching South City Council tells political parties to remove flags, banners as campaign period hasn’t started

MBKS pointed out that the campaign period only begins after nomination on December 6. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Nov 30 — The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has ordered political parties to remove the flags and banners they have already put up around the city.

In a statement, MBKS stressed displaying political flags and banners before the election campaign period is in fact illegal.

“All parties are advised to abide by the law and to remove these materials immediately,” said the council.

MBKS pointed out that putting up political flags and banners is only allowed during the campaign period as announced by the Election Commission (EC), which comes after the nomination process on December 6.

The council also explained the parties concerned must obtain a permit from MBKS to exhibit any campaign material as stipulated under the City of Kuching South (Election Advertisement) By-Laws 1990 and pay the campaign deposit to the state election director.

This is because there are certain conditions and locations on where flags and banners can be put up.

“They are not to be put up at locations which may block motorists’ view such as blocking traffic lights and directional boards or pose any danger to the public or damage public property,” added MBKS. — Borneo Post Online