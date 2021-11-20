Sarawak election: Negotiations with PSB ongoing, says Anwar

Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the negotiations were currently being handled by the state’s PH representation. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 20 ― Negotiations on seat allocation between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) to face the 12th Sarawak state election are still ongoing.

PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the negotiations were currently being handled by the state’s PH representation.

“We are still in the midst of negotiations...we always believe that the Opposition must remain united.

“As a new party, they (PSB) should also be reasonable to insist on certain seats that they felt they have a strong basis to claim,” he told reporters after the launch of Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) election machinery here, today.

On November 8, Sarawak PKR acting chairman Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh said that the coalition will field its candidates in 49 out of the 82 seats in the upcoming state election. ― Bernama