Cops: No untoward incidents reported so far in Melaka election

A man casts his vote at the SK Durian Daun (K) polling station during the Melaka state election on November 20, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

ALOR GAJAH, Nov 20 ― No untoward incidents were reported during polling for the Melaka state election as of 1pm today, said State deputy police chief Datuk Razali Abu Samah.

“So far, the voting process is going smoothly, and there have been no complaints from voters,” he said during a live interview with Bernama TV at the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jeram, Masjid Tanah here today.

On the traffic situation at the polling centres which opened at 8am, he said the situation was reported under control so far.

“In terms of traffic control, the Melaka police have mobilised adequate personnel to control the traffic,” he added.

According to Razali, the police did not receive any reports on heavy traffic in the state. ― Bernama