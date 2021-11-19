CITF: 9.77pc of adult population in Labuan have received Covid-19 booster shots

Labuan CITF chairman Rithuan Ismail said Labuan kicked off its booster programme on October 18 with the healthcare personnel receiving the first jabs, followed by the non-healthcare frontliners including the media fraternity on October 22. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

LABUAN, Nov 19 — A total of 6,695 adult population here have received Covid-19 booster shots as of Wednesday, said Labuan Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) chairman Rithuan Ismail.

He said the number represents 9.77 per cent of the total 68,500 adults eligible for the immunisation programme in Labuan.

“We are optimistic the number will increase steadily in the next few days, owing to the increased awareness on the importance of the booster vaccine,” he told Bernama today.

Rithuan said Labuan kicked off its booster programme on October 18 with the healthcare personnel receiving the first jabs, followed by the non-healthcare frontliners including the media fraternity on October 22.

“We have given priority to the senior citizens and elderly with morbidity issues, and gradually to the ordinary citizens aged 18 years and above and we can see people queuing up for their turn at the Membedai Health Clinic every day except Sunday for the shots,” he said.

Rithuan said besides at the Membedai Health Clinic, fully vaccinated individuals could also get the booster shots at any of the authorised private clinics (Klinik Dr Tan, Klinik Suria, Klinik Wong and Ung and Klinik Millenium) via appointment.

“We hope we can achieve at least 50 per cent of the total adult population receive the booster shots by year-end,” he said.

He said children below the age of 18 would get the shots after the completion of the booster vaccine rollout among the adult population.

Rithuan said Labuan CITF (led by Labuan Health Department) has rapidly rolled out its immunisation campaign for frontliners, after the federal government authorised distribution of the shots (in Labuan) on September 11 involving more than 8, 000 children.

“As Covid-19 cases already rising across the country and have fuelled concerns for health officials and the people at level, especially as the holidays approach, as such, the booster shots are important,” he said. — Bernama