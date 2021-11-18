Minister: Govt to expand broadband infrastructure network around school, populated areas using Point of Presence method

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa answers a radio caller’s question at the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia’s Integrated Complex in Kota Kinabalu, September 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 18 — The Point of Presence (PoP) method of fibre optic hub will be implemented to expand the broadband infrastructure network and coverage around school and populated areas, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the provision of the broadband infrastructure using the PoP method would be implemented through two phases, namely Phase One beginning from next year involving 639 PoP and Phase Two from 2022-2025 involving 3,693 PoP.

He said the expansion of the broadband infrastructure using the PoP method would, among others, involve the installation of fibre optics to areas surrounding schools, residential, business, commercial and industrial premises as well as the maintenance of the fibre optic infrastructure.

It would also involve the provision of fixed line broadband (JLTT) Internet services to populated areas and also nearby buildings, he said in a statement distributed in conjunction with the ceremony to hand over the Letters of Acceptance (SST) for the supply, work and services tenders for Phase One of the PoP preparation and maintenance projects here today.

PoP is the point at which two or more different networks or communication devices build a connection with each other. The PoP method also refers to an access point, location or facility that connects and helps other devices establish a connection with the Internet.

“Areas surrounding schools have been chosen for the implementation of the PoP method because these buildings are ready-built public facilities in each area.

“This includes rural and remote areas surrounded by residential circle, government premises, business areas, public and other facilities,” Annuar said.

He said the normal PoP coverage distance was about 2.5-kilometre (km) to 3-km in radius for each selected school.

He added that overall, a total of 4,323 PoP had been planned under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in areas near rural schools, including 47 PoP for industrial areas that had been identified.

According to Annuar, at least 432,300 premises would have high-speed broadband services when the PoP projects are completed at the end of the 12MP in 2025.

“When these projects are completed at the end of 2025, digital connectivity based on fibre optic network, especially in rural areas, will be able to narrow the digital gap.

“It will also support a more balanced and inclusive regional development, thus boost the growth of new technologies like 5G and future generations of communication technologies,” he said.

At the ceremony, Annuar handed over SST to three companies, among them being Telekom Malaysia Bhd, for the implementation of Phase One of the PoP involving seven zones, namely the North, Central, South Zones, East Coast, Sabah, Sarawak as well as industrial areas.

Met by reporters after the event, Annuar said the companies given the tenders to implement the PoP would have to complete the projects according to the stipulated time periods.

“The handing over of the letters (of acceptance) is me fulfilling my pledge to MPs that work on the PoP costing nearly RM700 million must be rolled out. Our directive is to ensure they are implemented according to the schedule that had been set,” he said.

Yesterday, Annuar was reported to have said that a total of RM700 million, which was announced during the tabling of Budget 2022, was allocated to the PoP project encompassing 630 areas in close proximity to rural and interior schools and 47 industrial areas in the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak.

The PoP allocation for Sabah and Sarawak was RM157 million, encompassing coverage for populated areas close to 119 schools, he said. — Bernama