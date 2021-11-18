Businesswoman denies embarrassing cop in Sabah

Nur Jawaheer Ismail (right) with her counsel Luke Ressa Balang outside the courtroom November 18, 2021. — Borneo Post pic

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 18 — A businesswoman today claimed trial in the Kota Kinabalu Magistrate’s Court to embarrassing a traffic policeman in front of his colleagues at a roadblock here.

Nur Jawaheer Ismail, 34, whose nickname is Wawa, was charged before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie under Section 509 of the Penal Code.

If found guilty of the said section, she is liable to a jail term of up to five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Apart from allegedly saying the local phrase “aku rungkup kau”, the charge also stated that the accused had allegedly said that she would strip the policeman if he was a woman.

The alleged words said in front of the policeman’s workmates, a senior police officer and a policewoman at the roadblock in Kepayan on June 1 were “Nasib kau ni lelaki, kalau kau perempuan sudah lama aku kasi telanjang kau, aku rungkup kau”.

It was learnt that the meaning of “rungkup” is wanting to beat someone.

Wawa, who was represented by counsel Luke Ressa Balang, was released on RM2,000 bail with two local sureties.

The magistrate fixed December 9 for her pre-trial case management.

The court also ordered Wawa to report once a month at a police station, pending disposal of the case.

The alleged incident was caught on video and went viral. — Borneo Post