Melaka polls: JaPEN intensifies campaign to get public to vote

Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan flags are picture along Jalan Sg Udang in Melaka November 14, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR GAJAH, Nov 17 — The Melaka Information Department (JaPEN) is intensifying the ‘Info On Wheels’ (IOW) mobile publicity programme throughout the state to invite voters to come out and fulfil their responsibilities in the Melaka state election this Saturday.

Its director, Shahrom Ravin Daram Abdullah said the programme toured 28 state constituencies by mobilising nine units of vehicles fitted with loudspeakers in towns, rural areas, remote villages and Orang Asli villages.

“This announcement exercise began from Nomination Day on November 8 through 25 programmes involving 102 locations and JaPEN is implementing this public announcement more frequently three days before the polling day.

“The announcement is also made in four languages, namely Bahasa Melayu, English, Mandarin and Tamil. The Melaka dialect is also used to convey the message effectively,” he said when making the IOW announcement in Pekan Durian Tunggal, here today.

Shahrom said the announcement starts from 9 am to 6.30 pm every day from Wednesday to Friday, and Saturday until 4 pm besides reminding the public to check the details of voter registration on the Election Commission (EC) website to facilitate voting process on the day.

He said the campaign to get the public to vote was implemented with the EC with information on the turnout percentage constantly updated on polling day by the team and shared with the media centres of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) coordinated by JaPEN.

“This information will also be posted in various media channels including social media and extended to all groups of strategic partners through WhatsApp application so that the information can be disseminated immediately to encourage the public to go out and vote.

The EC set the voting date for the Melaka state election on November 20 and early voting on November 16, following the dissolution of the state assembly on October 4 after four state assemblymen withdrew support for the chief minister. — Bernama