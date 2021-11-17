Chegubard: Unlike BN and PH, Perikatan ‘not ashamed’ to use Muhyiddin’s face for Melaka campaign

Perikatan has put Muhyiddin’s image as the driving force to woo voters, with the tagline of “Abah Sayang Melaka”, or a play on words to replicate the 'Abah Sayang Sabah' tagline. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, Nov 17 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) is not ashamed to use images of its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to campaign in Melaka despite claim he has overshadowed its own candidates, said Badrul Hisham Shaharin.

Badrul Hisham, who is also known as Chegubard, acting as Perikatan campaign information coordinator for the state election, instead accused other coalitions of refusing to use their own respective chief’s image due to allegations of corruption and lack of appeal to voters.

“What is wrong with using Tan Sri’s image? It is the norm in any election to use the party leader’s face,” he told the press, referring to Muhyiddin.

“Umno and Barisan Nasional are ashamed to use their president’s image because there are daily reports of his corruption cases in the courts,” he added.

“Then perhaps in Malay majority seats, it is very clear that the image of Anwar is very unpopular, that is why they do not use his image because it will drive away votes.

Badrul Hisham was referring to Umno president and BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PKR President and PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Zahid who is a former deputy prime minister― is facing 47 charges, namely 12 counts of criminal breach of trust in relation to charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds, 27 counts of money laundering, and eight counts of bribery charges.

Badrul Hisham also stated that they wish to convey Perikatan’s achievement through Muhyiddin’s “successful” administration of the country and stern stance against corruption.

Perikatan has put Muhyiddin’s image as the driving force to woo voters, with the tagline of “Abah Sayang Melaka”, or a play on words to replicate the “Abah Sayang Sabah” tagline.

Muhyiddin had used the moniker “abah” or “father” during his administration to show a so-called paternal nature over the public.