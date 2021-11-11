Cops find RM1.9m worth of illicit drugs hidden under frozen fish in Johor

Datuk Razarudin Husain (centre) during a media conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru November 11, 2021. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — An international drug trafficking syndicate based here was exposed when police raided and found illicit narcotics hidden below piles of frozen fish due to be exported to Hong Kong.

The syndicate’s ruse came to an end after Hong Kong authorities seized RM3 million worth of drugs hidden underneath the frozen fishes on October 26.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Razarudin Husain said four raids were carried out in Kajang, Gelang Patah and Pekan Nanas and 12 people arrested.

“The suspects are aged between 36 and 53 and have been remanded for seven days until November 13 to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1957.

“Investigators believe their modus operandi was to hide the thinly packaged drugs before placing them at the bottom of the frozen fish barrels to be exported using MASKargo to Hong Kong.

“Based on investigations, the seizure involving 20.41 kilogrammes of heroin worth RM1.9 million sent to Hong Kong," Razarudin told a news conference here today.

He said that while the drug haul was considered small, the syndicate was known to have a large network as far as Australia.

“This modus operandi is also the first to be detected where they brought the drugs in through the northern border of the country, before being taken to a house in Pekan Nanas, Pontian to be packed and sent to Hong Kong via MASKargo at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

“The drugs are also packaged in thin packages weighing between 270 to 275 grammes each. Their technique allows them to pass the MASKargo screening because it is difficult to detect,” Razarudin said.

He said police investigations are ongoing even though the drug suppliers have been identified.

He added that the syndicate carried out their illegal activities by abusing the license of a registered company to carry out frozen fish import activities.

“Further probes made on the suspects found that seven of the suspects had previous criminal records, while one of them tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Two of them are also members of the secret society who are still active, especially in Johor.

“Besides that, the police also confiscated several assets of the syndicate, including vehicles, cash, money in accounts, jewellery and watches estimated to be worth RM710,851.98,” said Razarudin.