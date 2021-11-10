RM4m spent on upkeep of 14 ministerial offices from 2020 to 2021, Parliament told

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad said a total of 14 ministries have undergone periodic maintenance with an overall cost of RM4,004,176.57 to date. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The government spent some RM4 million since 2020 until the year so far on the regular repairs and maintenance of 14 ministerial offices, according to a written parliamentary reply.

In the reply to Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad said a total of 14 ministries have undergone periodic maintenance with an overall cost of RM4,004,176.57 to date.

Nga had wanted the government to state in detail the total cost of repairing the offices of all Cabinet members from 2020 until now.

“The maintenance of offices belonging to ministers and deputy ministers is one of the requirements in facility management of a building.

“This is to ensure that all facilities and amenities in the offices will be continually managed in a good condition while functioning as required. Therefore, the maintenance of said offices will always be carried out from time to time,” Abd Latiff said.

Abd Latiff then outlined the maintenance works involved, which included the repairing of malfunctioning wiring systems, damaged ceilings, replacement of old furniture and carpets including the installation of video conferencing systems at meeting rooms and offices of administration members.

He also provided a detailed breakdown of the spending at each ministry, with the Prime Minister’s Department (PMD) coming up first at RM1,073,580 spent in maintenance cost.

The aforementioned figure tallies with an earlier parliamentary reply given in September on a detailed breakdown in cost that involved two different portfolios under the PMD: Parliament and Law, and the Sabah and Sarawak Affairs.

Following closely behind is the ministries of National Unity (RM589,618), Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (RM425,130), Plantation Industries and Commodities (RM398,604.13), Federal Territories (RM392,202.34), Science, Technology and Innovation (RM365,240), Finance (RM227,375), Human Resources (RM205,191.10), Defence (RM123,864) and Agriculture and Food Industries (RM118,793).

The remaining ministries are Health (RM49,242) Youth and Sports (RM17,225), Communications and Multimedia (RM9,612) and Tourism, Arts and Culture (RM8,500).