Dr Noor Hisham: More than 5,000 have been affected by Long Covid as of October 2021

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a press conference reporting the daily update on the country’s Covid-19 situation at the Ministry of Health, May 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Around 2,712 individuals have been referred to the Covid-19 Rehabilitation Outpatient Specialised Services (Cross) centre at Sungai Buloh Hospital, due to Long Covid, the Ministry of Health (MoH) revealed today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said as of September 2021, the 2,712 individuals came in for treatment within four to 12 weeks of being infected.

From that total, 984 have recovered from their symptoms, with 1,715 still showing symptoms, while 13 have died from it.

“However, medical records show that there were many other comorbidities that contributed to the deaths such as cancer, kidney failure, heart attack, blood and lung infections,” he said in a statement today.

The second group of individuals suffering from Long Covid were those who came in for treatment after 12 weeks of being infected.

He said they numbered 2,324, of which 97.5 per cent had been classified as Covid-19 Category 4 and 5 patients.

“As many as 914 have recovered fully from their symptoms and 1,410 more are still suffering symptoms, with many of them reporting more than one infection.

“The most common complaints were tiredness (71.8 per cent), difficulty breathing while doing any activity (61.9 per cent), coughing (13.6 per cent), pain (13.2 per cent) and difficulty sleeping well (11 per cent),” he added.

MoH is taking the “Recognition, Rehabilitation and Research” approach to tackle the issue and a special rehabilitation programme is in place to help those suffering from Long Covid symptoms.

Dr Noor Hisham said, as of October 31, 5193 patients are undergoing treatment and under surveillance for Long Covid nationwide at 31 public hospitals, four university hospitals and six private hospitals.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases have been on the rise again, with another 6,234 new infections reported today.