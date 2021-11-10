Civil servants refusing Covid-19 jabs among topics discussed in Dewan Rakyat today

A general view of the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

WELLINGTON, Nov 10 — Statistical information on civil servants who have refused vaccination or not prepared to receive a Covid-19 vaccine without valid reasons will be among topics to be raised in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, the matter will be raised during the question and answer session by Chan Foong Hin (PH-Kota Kinabalu) who will pose the question to the Prime Minister.

Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (BN-Lenggong) will also ask the Prime Minister to clarify on the income gap between urban and rural groups and the extent to which the Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the problem.

In addition, Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PAS-Sik) will ask the Senior Defence Minister on the effectiveness of the National Task Force (NTF) in coordinating security control operations through Ops Benteng in the South China Sea border areas.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat sitting will continue the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) which was tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz on Oct 29.

As of yesterday, a total of 85 Members of Parliament have participated in the Budget 2022 debate at the policy level since it began on Nov 1.

The winding up of the 2022 Budget by the relevant ministries is scheduled for four days from Nov 15.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit until Dec 16. — Bernama