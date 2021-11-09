Covid-19: SDMC says only 11 positive cases in Sarawak need ventilators

SDMC in a statement said 405 cases were those without symptoms or with mild symptoms. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Nov 9 — Only 11 of the 416 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Sarawak today experienced lung infection and required respiratory assistance, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in a statement said 405 cases were those without symptoms or with mild symptoms.

There were 13 deaths reported involving individuals aged between 49 and 98 with underlying health issues such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

Five of the deaths were logged between October 21 and 27 while eight more were between November 5 and 8.

SDMC also said the Jalan Semeba Industry cluster in Kuching was closed when no new cases were reported after 28 days and there are now 20 active clusters in the state. — Bernama