MACC opens operations room for Melaka election

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today opened its operations room to enable the public to channel information and complaints regarding alleged cases of corruption and abuse of power during the Melaka state election.

In a statement, MACC said the 24-hour operations room is located at the Melaka MACC office at Jalan Alai Perdana 16, Crystal Bay.

It said the public can also channel their complaints via email to [email protected] or contact 06-2896011 or 06-2896000.

MACC also reminded all candidates and political parties not to engage in any activities that violate the election laws and regulations in accordance with the MACC Act 2009 and the Election Offences Act 1954. — Bernama