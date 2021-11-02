General Operations Force to build eight new security posts in Sabah, Sarawak soon, says DIGP

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim speaks to reporters after a working visit to observe the Op Benteng at the Malaysia-Thailand border at Sungai Golok, November 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

TUMPAT, Nov 2 — The General Operations Force (GOF) will build eight new security posts in Sabah and Sarawak soon so as to enhance border control in both states.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said seven of the posts would be built in Sarawak and one in Sabah, which would involve the deployment of two sections comprising 26 officers and personnel at each post.

He said the construction of the additional posts was to improve the level of readiness of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) as well as the taking over of the role and function of the Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) by the GOF.

“In Sarawak, the GOF 10th Battalion will manage the Tapak Megah Post in Belaga and the Ulu Sungai Paku-Undop Post in Sri Aman, while the GOF 11th Battalion will handle another five posts in Biawak and Raso in Lundu; Sebubok in Bau; Sapit in Padawan; and Temong Mura in Serian.

“In Sabah, the GOF 11th Battalion will manage the Pagalungan Post in Keningau,” he told reporters after a working visit to observe the Op Benteng at the Malaysia-Thailand border at Sungai Golok, here, today.

Also present was Kelantan Deputy Police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun.

Meanwhile, Mazlan said the PGA Brigade’s nationwide operation had successfully carried out seizures worth RM202,438,627.14, involving drug and Immigration cases, Op Khazanah and others from January to October this year.

“The total number of cases reported by the Northern Brigade through Op Wawasan was 341, Central Brigade’s Op Nyah (151 cases), Southeast Brigade’s (Kelantan) Op Wawasan (780), Sarawak Brigade’s Op Libas, Batas and Awas (311) and Sabah Brigade’s Op Taring (168),” he said. — Bernama