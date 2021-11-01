Sarawak CM, state Cabinet members to pay last respects to Masing on Wednesday

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks during a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, Petra Jaya September 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 1 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg will pay his last respects to the late Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing on Wednesday.

Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion said apart from Abang Johari, state Cabinet ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Sarawak State Assembly would also pay their last respects at a ceremony held at the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS), Jalan Stampin, here.

“They will pay their last respects from 8.30 to 9am followed by dignitaries and department heads until 10.30am.

“The public will start paying their respects from 10.30am to 1.30pm,” said Jaul in a statement here today.

Masing, 72, who was the Deputy Chief Minister of Sarawak and Baleh assemblyman, died at Normah Sarawak Medical Centre (NSMC) in Petra Jaya, Kuching at 7.05am yesterday.

The Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sarawak General Hospital in September after testing positive for Covid-19 and then transferred to NSMC for follow-up treatment.

Meanwhile, Jaul said members of the public planning to come must adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and only visitors who have completed their vaccination are allowed to attend.

“Visitors are also encouraged to undergo the Rapid Test Kit (RTK) screening test themselves, must wear a face mask and observe social distancing at all times.

“They also need to wait for their turn since only 30 people are allowed to enter the hall at one session,” he said.

After that, Masing’s body will be taken to Nirvana Memorial Park, Kuching for a funeral ceremony at 2pm. — Bernama