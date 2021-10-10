Takiyuddin: Degazetted area of Ulu Sat permanent forest reserve will be replaced

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (left) at the Greening Malaysia Cycling Programme in Kota Baru October 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Oct 10 — A new area needs to be gazetted as a permanent forest reserve (PFR) following the construction of the Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai Expressway (KBKK) project which will also involve the Ulu Sat PFR area in Machang.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said according to the National Land Council’s policy, a permanent forest reserve that had been degazetted for development should be replaced.

“That is the policy that needs to be adhered to and has been decided by the National Land Council,” he told reporters after launching the Greening Malaysia Cycling Programme via the 100 Million Tree Planting Campaign at Taman Perbandaran Tengku Anis here today.

On the Greening Malaysia Programme, Takiyuddin, who is Kota Bharu MP, said the government had designated 50 per cent of the country’s land area as forest and tree-covered areas.

Takiyuddin also praised the Kelantan Forestry Department for successfully planting almost two million trees as of October. — Bernama