100 per cent of new Covid cases recorded in Sarawak today in categories one, two, says Sarawak disaster management committee

KUCHING, Sept 4 — All the 2,723 cases recorded in Sarawak today are in categories one and two , according to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

Category one cases are asymptomatic while those in category two display only mild symptoms.

Sarawak JPBN said 2,296 or 84.32 per cent the cases are category one while 427 individuals or 15.68 per cent from category two.

“Among the areas that recorded the highest number of cases today are Kuching with 1,231 cases followed by Sibu (323), Bau (125), Betong (110) and Mukah (104),” the committee said in a statement.

With the addition of the new cases, the case tally in Sarawak has now reached 127,151.

The committee also said two new deaths were recorded today, in Serian and Bau respectively, bringing total fatalities due to the pandemic in Sarawak to 549 people. — Bernama