Fama D-G: 60pc of farmers’ markets nationwide will be opened in stages with strict Covid-19 SOP

People buying fresh produce at a wet market in Petaling Jaya March 25,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR GAJAH, Aug 29 — About 60 per cent of the 350 farmers’ markets nationwide are expected to open in stages by the end of this year by adapting to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the operation of controlled fresh markets in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) director-general Datuk Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli said the opening of the farmers’ market was in line with the flexibility given by the National Security Council (MKN) from time to time.

He said the strict operating SOP would be observed continuously in all farmers’ markets in the country as one of the new norms.

“Farmers’ markets in the states that have entered Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) have been opened, but this time the operation is not as before because we adopt the concept of controlled fresh markets with strict SOPs such as wearing face masks, temperature checks and exit and entry points,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after handing over assistance from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) to the management of Madrasah Tahfiz Al-Quran Ar Rashidin here today.

Also present were Rembia assemblyman who is also the state Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis and Melaka Fama director Hairudin Yunos.

At the programme, 350 kilogrammes of vegetables, fruits and food industry products were presented to 60 recipients at the madrasah.

Commenting further, Zainal Abidin said a total of 54 permanent and semi-permanent outlets had been opened since the government imposed the movement restriction.

From June 1 to yesterday, he said controlled fresh markets nationwide recorded RM118 million in sales value. — Bernama