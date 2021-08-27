Malaysia denounces terror attack on Afghanistan’s Kabul airport

People gather to check on missing relatives a day after twin suicide bombs attack, which killed scores of people including 13 US troops outside Kabul airport, at a hospital run by Italian NGO Emergency in Kabul, August 27, 2021. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The Malaysian government issued its condemnation today over the terrorist attack that killed over a hundred people at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan yesterday.

The Foreign Ministry also extended Malaysia’s sympathies and condolences to the families of those killed by suicide bombers targeting foreigners evacuating from Kabul through the airport yesterday.

“The attacks will only further exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

“Malaysia calls on all concerned parties to give their utmost priority to the safety as well as protection of all civilians, including those wishing to leave the country,” the ministry said.

The ministry then registered Malaysia’s gratitude towards humanitarian agencies and the international community that have provided assistance in the wake of the attack.

An offshoot group of the Islamic State terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack that targeted foreign nationals, who were attempting to depart Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover there.