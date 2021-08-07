Following memo that went viral, Ipoh hospital assures no supply shortage for medicines

HRPB director Dr Abdul Malek said the hospital is committed in ensuring that the situation is constantly monitored and any issues arising is solved accordingly. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Aug 7 — A memo on the shortage of medicines due to the Covid-19 pandemic at HospitalRaja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) here that went viral on social media was an internal communication memo meant to prepare the hospital by having a planned course of action to overcome shortages in medical supplies.

HRPB director, Dr Abdul Malik Osman said the memo was issued to alert Heads of Department of HRPB regarding the shortage of medicines, which is already being experienced at the global level, to ensure that patients have their supply of medicine.

“High demand for Covid-19 medicines globally resulted in a sudden increase in demand since last May at between six and 11 times the quantity normally consumed.

“However, the supply of medicines is not cut off totally, instead is given according to the need,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Abdul Malek said the hospital is committed in ensuring that the situation is constantly monitored and any issues arising is solved accordingly.

“Many efforts have been taken by the (Health) ministry to overcome the problem like making emergency acquisitions, working together with contract suppliers for alternative sources apart from talking to communicable diseases heads regarding alternative medicines to ensure that patients get continuous medication,’ he said.

The memo about the shortage of medicine at HRPB went viral last Thursday after it was picked up by a news portal. — Bernama